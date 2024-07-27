UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Takes Position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ODP. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ODP by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in ODP by 1.5% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 22,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ODP by 5.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in ODP by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 29,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of ODP by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ODP opened at $42.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.50 and its 200 day moving average is $46.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The ODP Co. has a 12-month low of $36.63 and a 12-month high of $58.98.

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.59). ODP had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The ODP Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

