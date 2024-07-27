UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Takes Position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of THS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,364,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,463,000 after buying an additional 145,261 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,123,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,568,000 after acquiring an additional 191,157 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 29.0% in the first quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,120,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,630,000 after purchasing an additional 251,886 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 16.5% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 913,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,565,000 after purchasing an additional 129,323 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 766,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,761,000 after purchasing an additional 23,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

THS stock opened at $38.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.22 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.66. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.28 and a 12 month high of $53.00.

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $820.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, SVP Stephen Alan Landry sold 3,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total transaction of $130,267.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

