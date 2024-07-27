United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.95 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

United Community Banks Price Performance

UCBI opened at $31.51 on Friday. United Community Banks has a 12-month low of $21.63 and a 12-month high of $31.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.91.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 59.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UCBI. Truist Financial upped their price objective on United Community Banks from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on United Community Banks from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on United Community Banks from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UCBI

About United Community Banks

(Get Free Report)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.