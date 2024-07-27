United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target Raised to $905.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $790.00 to $905.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on URI. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $780.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $745.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $651.20.

NYSE:URI opened at $752.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $49.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $664.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $661.97. United Rentals has a 1-year low of $387.01 and a 1-year high of $789.80.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.48 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 43.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.66%.

In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,341,742. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,341,742. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,399,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,669,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,997 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $977,443,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in United Rentals by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,246,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $714,578,000 after buying an additional 56,948 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 58,829.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,043,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $598,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 650,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,945,000 after purchasing an additional 11,429 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

