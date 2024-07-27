Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target Increased to $220.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by TD Cowen from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on UHS. Baird R W raised shares of Universal Health Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $208.00 to $203.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $206.14.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $213.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.28. Universal Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $119.90 and a fifty-two week high of $214.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 53,239 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 29,932 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,570,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 4,906.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,383 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,178 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,210,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

