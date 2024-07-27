Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Upgraded to Overweight by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $256.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $198.00.

UHS has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group upgraded Universal Health Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $226.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. Baird R W upgraded Universal Health Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Universal Health Services from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $236.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $206.14.

NYSE:UHS opened at $213.69 on Friday. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $119.90 and a twelve month high of $214.64. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.94. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 15.8 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 6.78%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth about $897,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 95.9% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 19,511 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 9,549 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 27.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 65,643 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,998,000 after buying an additional 14,326 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 159,605 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $24,330,000 after buying an additional 24,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

