Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
UUU stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. Universal Security Instruments has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $5.20.
Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.83 million during the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a negative return on equity of 7.45%.
Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.
