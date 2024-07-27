Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.17.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UPBD shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Upbound Group in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Upbound Group from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 1,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.82 per share, with a total value of $30,744.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 84,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,509,919.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPBD. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upbound Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $170,877,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Upbound Group by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 17,042 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Upbound Group by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Upbound Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 37,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its stake in shares of Upbound Group by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 25,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UPBD opened at $37.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.78 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 3.49. Upbound Group has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $37.28.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Upbound Group had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 33.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Upbound Group will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio is -321.74%.

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

