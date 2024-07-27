US Bancorp DE Acquires 1,713 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,571,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,605,000 after acquiring an additional 83,842 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,385,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,583,000 after purchasing an additional 107,266 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,190,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,800,000 after purchasing an additional 94,304 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter worth $31,605,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,101,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,990,000 after buying an additional 778,355 shares during the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBRA opened at $16.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.24. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.73 and a 1 year high of $16.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 600.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBRA. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.09.

In other news, Director Catherine Cusack purchased 7,000 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.43 per share, with a total value of $101,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,335.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

