US Bancorp DE Cuts Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 30.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,236,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,338,000 after purchasing an additional 440,740 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 222.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,324,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,569,000 after acquiring an additional 913,542 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 849,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,589,000 after acquiring an additional 140,274 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 365,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,817,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,385,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $129.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $110.51 and a 12-month high of $137.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.70.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.