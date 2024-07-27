US Bancorp DE Decreases Stock Position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 20.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BG. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge Global in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bunge Global by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.
Bunge Global Price Performance
Shares of BG stock opened at $114.37 on Friday. Bunge Global SA has a 1-year low of $86.10 and a 1-year high of $116.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.36 and its 200 day moving average is $100.93. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
Bunge Global Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Bunge Global’s payout ratio is currently 21.90%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Citigroup increased their price target on Bunge Global from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.
Insider Activity at Bunge Global
In related news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $2,065,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,086,776.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Bunge Global
Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.
