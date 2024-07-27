US Bancorp DE Grows Stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,118,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,791 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,887,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,340,000 after buying an additional 1,481,997 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,673,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,764,000 after buying an additional 1,440,264 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,846,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 844,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,384,000 after acquiring an additional 300,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 9,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $441,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,609,145. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 9,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $441,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,145. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $71,390.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,248 shares in the company, valued at $297,892.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,127 shares of company stock worth $536,593. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $44.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.53. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.52 and a 1 year high of $54.56.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.31). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 138.58% and a negative return on equity of 425.63%. The company had revenue of $108.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.45 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile

(Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.