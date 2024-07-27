US Bancorp DE Has $346,000 Position in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,335 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Payoneer Global by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Payoneer Global during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in Payoneer Global during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Payoneer Global by 128.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 8,306 shares during the period. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on PAYO. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

In related news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 12,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $63,915.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,451,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,819,624.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 12,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $63,915.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,451,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,819,624.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Avi Zeevi sold 23,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $140,378.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 430,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,324.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,806,285 shares of company stock worth $9,837,589. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYO opened at $5.47 on Friday. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $6.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.62 and its 200-day moving average is $5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.82.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $228.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

