US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 87.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. AM Squared Ltd raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in IPG Photonics by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics Trading Up 1.3 %

IPGP opened at $86.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.32. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $132.99.

Insider Activity at IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.53 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 15.34%. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other IPG Photonics news, Director Eric Meurice sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $70,368.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,646.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eric Meurice sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $70,368.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,646.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $83,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,978.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $116.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IPGP

IPG Photonics Profile

(Free Report)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.