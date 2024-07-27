US Bancorp DE Purchases 28,175 Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) by 4,149.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 28,175 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in DHT were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its stake in DHT by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 3,779,880 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,081,000 after buying an additional 1,755,060 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in DHT during the fourth quarter worth about $760,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in DHT by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,361,401 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $131,076,000 after purchasing an additional 76,464 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in DHT by 8.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 619,634 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after purchasing an additional 49,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of DHT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on DHT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

Shares of NYSE:DHT opened at $11.54 on Friday. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.37.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). DHT had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $106.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.05%. DHT’s payout ratio is presently 110.48%.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

