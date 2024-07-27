US Bancorp DE Purchases 393 Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Acushnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 101.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Wealth Planners LLC acquired a new position in Acushnet during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. 53.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on GOLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acushnet

In other news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 587,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $37,501,401.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,522,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,940,919.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Stock Performance

Shares of Acushnet stock opened at $71.57 on Friday. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $49.42 and a 52 week high of $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.38.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $707.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.41 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 8.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Acushnet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Featured Articles

