US Bancorp DE Reduces Stock Holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Avient were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVNT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avient in the fourth quarter valued at $40,628,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Avient by 17,378.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 482,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,053,000 after buying an additional 479,639 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Avient by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,438,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,937,000 after purchasing an additional 384,452 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Avient by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,724,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,821,000 after purchasing an additional 381,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in Avient by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,201,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,947,000 after purchasing an additional 252,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Avient alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on AVNT. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Avient from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Avient from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Avient from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.

Avient Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AVNT opened at $45.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Avient Co. has a 12-month low of $27.73 and a 12-month high of $47.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Avient had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $829.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Avient Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.2575 dividend. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Avient’s payout ratio is currently 89.57%.

Avient Profile

(Free Report)

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.