US Bancorp DE Reduces Stock Holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Avient were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVNT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avient in the fourth quarter valued at $40,628,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Avient by 17,378.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 482,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,053,000 after buying an additional 479,639 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Avient by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,438,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,937,000 after purchasing an additional 384,452 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Avient by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,724,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,821,000 after purchasing an additional 381,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in Avient by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,201,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,947,000 after purchasing an additional 252,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently commented on AVNT. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Avient from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Avient from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Avient from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.
Avient Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE:AVNT opened at $45.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Avient Co. has a 12-month low of $27.73 and a 12-month high of $47.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47.
Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Avient had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $829.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.
Avient Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.2575 dividend. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Avient’s payout ratio is currently 89.57%.
Avient Profile
Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Avient
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.