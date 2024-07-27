Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $7.83, but opened at $7.49. Valley National Bancorp shares last traded at $7.61, with a volume of 59,791 shares changing hands.
The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.07). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $884.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.
Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.76%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Andrew B. Abramson sold 16,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $127,001.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,734,521.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $65,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 545,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,285.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew B. Abramson sold 16,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $127,001.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 224,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,521.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,451 shares of company stock worth $378,452 in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valley National Bancorp
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,734,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,889,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,800 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,060,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,815 shares during the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $6,618,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $6,366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.
Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.92.
About Valley National Bancorp
Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.
