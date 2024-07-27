Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $7.83, but opened at $7.49. Valley National Bancorp shares last traded at $7.61, with a volume of 59,791 shares.

The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $884.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VLY. Barclays dropped their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.61.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VLY

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $185,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $74,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Andrew B. Abramson sold 16,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $127,001.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,521.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $185,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,451 shares of company stock valued at $378,452. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 64,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 28,321 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 30,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 986.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 17,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.92.

About Valley National Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.