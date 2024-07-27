Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 773,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,346 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $6,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. 61.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of VLY opened at $8.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.92. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $11.22.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $884.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Valley National Bancorp news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $65,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 545,249 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,285.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Valley National Bancorp news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 10,000 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $65,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 545,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,285.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew B. Abramson sold 16,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $127,001.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 224,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,521.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,451 shares of company stock worth $378,452. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.61.

About Valley National Bancorp

(Free Report)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

Further Reading

