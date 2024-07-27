Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Price Target Increased to $340.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) had its target price upped by DA Davidson from $300.00 to $340.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Valmont Industries’ Q3 2024 earnings at $4.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.75 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Valmont Industries from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $332.50.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on VMI

Valmont Industries Stock Up 1.0 %

VMI opened at $302.51 on Friday. Valmont Industries has a fifty-two week low of $188.63 and a fifty-two week high of $307.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $267.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.08. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $977.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries will post 16.9 EPS for the current year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Institutional Trading of Valmont Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,040,000 after acquiring an additional 73,084 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 1,606.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 54,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 184,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,740,000 after purchasing an additional 23,275 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Valmont Industries

(Get Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.