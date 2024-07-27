VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.06% of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000.

NYSEARCA:MORT opened at $11.70 on Friday. VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $12.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.97 million, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.21.

VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF Profile

The VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Mortgage REITs index, a market-cap-weighted index of mortgage REITs. MORT was launched on Aug 16, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

