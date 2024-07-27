Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 155,040 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,256,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,040 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.09% of Varonis Systems worth $530,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Varonis Systems in the first quarter worth about $63,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Varonis Systems in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 8.1% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Varonis Systems

In other news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 284,211 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $12,854,863.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452,922 shares in the company, valued at $65,715,662.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $48.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.37 and a 12-month high of $52.88.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.37). Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $114.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.56.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

