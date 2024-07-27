Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 2,249,082 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,313,882 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,249,082 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.99% of BOX worth $490,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BOX. a16z Perennial Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BOX by 62,000.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in BOX by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get BOX alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $85,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 152,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,946,434.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BOX news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $85,470.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 152,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,946,434.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $342,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,552,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,965,818.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,560 shares of company stock worth $1,543,830. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BOX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on BOX from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BOX

BOX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $28.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.75. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.29 and a 1 year high of $31.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.86.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. BOX had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $264.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.65 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOX Profile

(Free Report)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.