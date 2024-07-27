Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 332,811 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,288,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332,811 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.73% of Post worth $562,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POST. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Post in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Post by 487.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Post by 56.8% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Post by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Post in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Post alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.06, for a total value of $424,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,246,456.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.06, for a total transaction of $424,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,456.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Grote sold 16,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total transaction of $1,761,650.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,345 shares of company stock worth $2,344,320. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on POST. Barclays upped their price objective on Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Post from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on POST

Post Price Performance

Shares of POST opened at $108.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.24. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.85 and a 52-week high of $110.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.64.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Post Profile

(Free Report)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.