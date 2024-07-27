Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,701,337 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,909 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 12.43% of Itron worth $527,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Itron by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,681,573 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $126,978,000 after buying an additional 51,874 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Itron by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 804,648 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,759,000 after buying an additional 110,849 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Itron by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 518,157 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,126,000 after buying an additional 15,157 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Itron by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 398,372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,081,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter worth about $24,504,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total transaction of $33,227.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,237.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $95,043.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,444,965.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total value of $33,227.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,237.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,775 shares of company stock worth $192,613. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ITRI. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Itron from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Guggenheim raised Itron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Itron from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Itron from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Itron from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Itron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.09.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $103.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.72. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.11 and a 52-week high of $111.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $603.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.49 million. Itron had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.03%. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

