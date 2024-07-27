Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 106,899 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,786,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,899 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.11% of Federal Signal worth $575,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 34.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 662 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 793 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Federal Signal by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 35,697 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

William Blair started coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock.

NYSE FSS opened at $99.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.89. Federal Signal Co. has a 52-week low of $56.37 and a 52-week high of $100.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.21.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $490.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Federal Signal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

