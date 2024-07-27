Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 109,144 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,366,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,144 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 15.02% of EPR Properties worth $482,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EPR. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in EPR Properties by 64.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 23,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 30,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 6,489 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 87,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,707,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 205.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 64,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in EPR Properties by 4.5% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EPR shares. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $45.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $39.65 and a twelve month high of $49.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.75 and its 200 day moving average is $42.27. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.73.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 168.47%.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

