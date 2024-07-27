Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 13,315 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,562,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,315 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.45% of Arcosa worth $477,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,860,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,424,000 after purchasing an additional 39,008 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arcosa during the 4th quarter valued at $45,468,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Arcosa by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 374,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,972,000 after buying an additional 56,451 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Arcosa by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 294,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,323,000 after buying an additional 18,967 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arcosa by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,068,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arcosa news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 10,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $973,858.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,643,530.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACA opened at $92.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 0.74. Arcosa, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.98 and a twelve month high of $93.07.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $598.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.85%.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

