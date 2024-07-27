Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 608,547 Shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,456,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 608,547 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 15.96% of Tanger worth $515,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tanger by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 214,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after acquiring an additional 53,985 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tanger by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,978,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,844,000 after acquiring an additional 110,297 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Tanger by 2,457.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 141,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 135,952 shares during the period. GRS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tanger by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. GRS Advisors LLC now owns 1,335,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,010,000 after acquiring an additional 771,066 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tanger during the 4th quarter valued at $19,141,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Tanger alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SKT shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Tanger from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Tanger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Tanger from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.57.

Tanger Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE SKT opened at $28.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.90. Tanger Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.42 and a 12-month high of $29.98.

Tanger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Tanger’s payout ratio is 120.88%.

Tanger Profile

(Free Report)

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger's portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.