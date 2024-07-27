Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,808,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 216,747 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 15.58% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $573,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PK. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 6,529,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,921 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,741,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,945,000 after buying an additional 13,473 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 601.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,111,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,921,000 after buying an additional 1,809,886 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,745,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,794,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,456,000 after purchasing an additional 166,152 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of PK stock opened at $14.93 on Friday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.07 and a 200 day moving average of $15.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.17). Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

PK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

