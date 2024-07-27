Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,480,003 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 322,419 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.86% of KB Home worth $530,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in KB Home by 1.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KB Home by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC boosted its holdings in KB Home by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 57,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in KB Home by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in KB Home by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KBH opened at $83.76 on Friday. KB Home has a 1-year low of $42.11 and a 1-year high of $84.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.80.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The construction company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.37. KB Home had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KB Home will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.23%.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 3,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $275,858.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,334.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 3,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $275,858.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,334.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 22,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $1,553,637.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,746.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on KBH. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Zelman & Associates restated an “underperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KB Home has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.88.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

