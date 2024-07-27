Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,588,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 35,327 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.98% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $488,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,214,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,467,000 after acquiring an additional 264,483 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,033,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,495,000 after purchasing an additional 75,737 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,008,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,377,000 after purchasing an additional 16,040 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 965,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,217,000 after buying an additional 414,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 760,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,374,000 after buying an additional 14,609 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

THG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group Trading Up 2.8 %

THG stock opened at $134.58 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $138.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.00 and its 200 day moving average is $129.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 7.00%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 76.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Willard T. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total value of $135,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,864.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 1,119 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $147,987.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Willard T. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total value of $135,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,864.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

(Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.