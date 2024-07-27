Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,531,703 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,333 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 12.67% of Commvault Systems worth $561,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 700.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Commvault Systems from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Commvault Systems from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Commvault Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commvault Systems

In related news, CFO Gary Merrill sold 661 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $73,093.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,647,366.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Commvault Systems news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 15,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $1,760,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 539,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,449,043. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gary Merrill sold 661 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $73,093.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,373 shares in the company, valued at $12,647,366.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,816 shares of company stock worth $6,613,874. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Commvault Systems Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $124.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.85 and its 200 day moving average is $103.27. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.70 and a 52 week high of $127.94.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $223.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.00 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 20.13%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

See Also

