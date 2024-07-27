Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,595,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,554,020 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.55% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $556,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 320.7% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 66.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 28.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PTEN opened at $10.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.50. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $16.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.93.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 4.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Insider Activity at Patterson-UTI Energy

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $1,732,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,007,895 shares in the company, valued at $23,191,187.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.