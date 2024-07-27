Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,972,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 838,654 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 15.11% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $516,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 99.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Catherine Cusack bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.43 per share, with a total value of $101,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 46,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,335.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

SBRA opened at $16.59 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.73 and a 1-year high of $16.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.95, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 600.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBRA. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.09.

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

