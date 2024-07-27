Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,915,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 441,455 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.76% of Marathon Digital worth $540,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Marathon Digital by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,823,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,840,000 after purchasing an additional 410,146 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Marathon Digital by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,295,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,429,000 after purchasing an additional 296,776 shares during the period. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $949,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,629,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Marathon Digital by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 10,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Said Ouissal sold 10,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $209,448.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,943. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MARA opened at $21.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 23.07 and a quick ratio of 23.07. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $34.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 5.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.54.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). Marathon Digital had a net margin of 106.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.89 million. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MARA shares. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.61.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

