Vanguard Group Inc. Has $473.76 Million Stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,263,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 375,397 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.41% of Helmerich & Payne worth $473,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HP. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 514.4% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 94.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Helmerich & Payne

In related news, SVP Cara M. Hair sold 9,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $398,580.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,540,868.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Helmerich & Payne news, CFO Mark W. Smith sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $647,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,865,786.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cara M. Hair sold 9,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $398,580.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 137,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,540,868.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

NYSE:HP opened at $40.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.17 and a 1 year high of $46.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.15.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $697.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on HP. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $42.50 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.88.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

