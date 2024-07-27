Vanguard Group Inc. Has $480.04 Million Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,304,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,604 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 13.23% of Axcelis Technologies worth $480,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 627.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1,188.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACLS. Bank of America increased their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $130.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axcelis Technologies

In other news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total transaction of $137,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,565.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Trading Up 2.8 %

ACLS opened at $123.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.77 and a twelve month high of $201.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.21.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $252.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.55 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

