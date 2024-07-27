Vanguard Group Inc. Has $507.49 Million Stock Holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,751,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 30,408 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.31% of Franklin Electric worth $507,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FELE. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Franklin Electric by 88.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Franklin Electric by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Franklin Electric by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FELE opened at $106.22 on Friday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.61 and a 1 year high of $107.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.17 and a 200-day moving average of $99.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.06). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $543.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 14,090 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total value of $1,473,391.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,056.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 14,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total value of $1,473,391.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,056.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $136,318.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,695 shares of company stock worth $1,835,670. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Franklin Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

See Also

