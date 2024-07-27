Vanguard Group Inc. Has $516.95 Million Stock Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,824,393 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 60,330 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.74% of Merit Medical Systems worth $516,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 4,411.3% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 518,485 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,275,000 after buying an additional 506,992 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,165,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 818.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 278,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,151,000 after acquiring an additional 248,140 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,502,000. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 125.2% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 101,993 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,747,000 after purchasing an additional 56,709 shares during the period. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $85.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.78 and a 200-day moving average of $79.18. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.58 and a 1-year high of $88.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 49.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Activity at Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $323.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.57 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $613,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,935.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,062,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,235. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total transaction of $613,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,935.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. CL King started coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.20.

Read Our Latest Report on MMSI

About Merit Medical Systems

(Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.