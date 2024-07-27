Vanguard Group Inc. Has $541.58 Million Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,913,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,380 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.53% of Bank OZK worth $541,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,293,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,897,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,562,000 after purchasing an additional 300,025 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,624,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,930,000 after purchasing an additional 207,341 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the first quarter valued at about $8,437,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.29.

Bank OZK Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $46.76 on Friday. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $34.76 and a 12-month high of $52.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.07 and a 200-day moving average of $43.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 27.04%. The company had revenue of $416.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

