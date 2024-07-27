Vanguard Group Inc. Has $545.56 Million Position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,240,546 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 262,179 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 7.02% of Summit Materials worth $545,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the first quarter worth about $249,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 20.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 456,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,331,000 after buying an additional 78,111 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the first quarter worth about $1,358,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 0.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 235,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,515,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Jason Kilgore sold 50,589 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $2,034,183.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SUM opened at $40.11 on Friday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.98 and a 12-month high of $44.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.77 and a 200-day moving average of $39.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $773.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.98 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

SUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Summit Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com cut Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens increased their price target on Summit Materials from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Summit Materials from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Summit Materials from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.40.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

