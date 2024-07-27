Vanguard Group Inc. Has $547.39 Million Stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,536,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,540 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.55% of Casella Waste Systems worth $547,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 232.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 484.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CWST opened at $101.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 328.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.98. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.97 and a 12-month high of $108.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $341.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.70 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 1.32%. Casella Waste Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.40.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

