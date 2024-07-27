Vanguard Group Inc. Has $562.51 Million Stock Holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,651,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 55,826 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.22% of AXIS Capital worth $562,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth $1,113,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $1,785,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 15,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in AXIS Capital by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AXS. StockNews.com raised AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.83.

AXIS Capital Price Performance

AXIS Capital stock opened at $73.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.90. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $52.90 and a 52 week high of $74.82.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 26.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AXIS Capital news, Director Michael Millegan bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.49 per share, for a total transaction of $100,086.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,553.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Stanley A. Galanski acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.43 per share, for a total transaction of $142,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,231.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Millegan bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.49 per share, with a total value of $100,086.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,553.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,425 shares of company stock worth $444,351 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

Featured Stories

