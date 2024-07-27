Vanguard Group Inc. Has $569.69 Million Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,515,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347,794 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.25% of Timken worth $569,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Timken during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Timken in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Timken by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Timken by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Timken from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital upped their target price on Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Timken in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Timken has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.91.

TKR stock opened at $85.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $65.71 and a 12 month high of $94.71.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.27. Timken had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

In other Timken news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 29,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $2,590,235.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,590,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 29,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $2,590,235.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,590,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $1,781,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 366,799 shares in the company, valued at $32,678,122.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,006 shares of company stock valued at $5,269,636 over the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

