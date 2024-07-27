Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,380,961 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 642,772 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.94% of BlackLine worth $476,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in BlackLine by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in BlackLine by 513.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackLine Price Performance

Shares of BL stock opened at $47.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 207.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.86. BlackLine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.79 and a twelve month high of $69.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackLine

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $157.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.05 million. BlackLine had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 9.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackLine news, insider Jimmy C. Duan bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.73 per share, with a total value of $95,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,682.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 2,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $166,866.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 104,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,071,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jimmy C. Duan purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.73 per share, with a total value of $95,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 50,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,682.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BL shares. William Blair raised shares of BlackLine to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on BlackLine from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on BlackLine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on BlackLine from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.78.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

