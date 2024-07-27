Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,809,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,390 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.05% of Smartsheet worth $531,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the first quarter valued at about $6,426,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Smartsheet by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 128,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after buying an additional 6,260 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the first quarter valued at about $990,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Smartsheet by 277.4% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 271,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,466,000 after buying an additional 199,798 shares during the period. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP boosted its position in Smartsheet by 144.4% during the first quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 41,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 24,281 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Smartsheet

In related news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 7,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $298,597.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,998.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 7,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $298,597.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,998.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 4,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $189,762.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,773.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,484,631. Corporate insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $48.41 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.52 and a fifty-two week high of $49.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.12.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a negative return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $262.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.06 million. Analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on SMAR. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Smartsheet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SMAR

About Smartsheet

(Free Report)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.