Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,153,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 98,203 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.99% of Southwest Gas worth $544,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 461.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 520.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock.

Southwest Gas Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $75.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.37. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.17 and a twelve month high of $78.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 92.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Gas

In other Southwest Gas news, insider Justin L. Brown sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $200,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,822,995. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Southwest Gas

(Free Report)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.