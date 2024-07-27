Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 622 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,912,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 14.29% of ManpowerGroup worth $536,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAN. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 52,475.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $74.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.95 and a 200 day moving average of $73.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.47. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.03 and a 12 month high of $81.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 11.08%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $1.54 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.47. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is currently 317.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on MAN. BNP Paribas raised shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

